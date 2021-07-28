Support Local Journalism


SMITH – Dorothy J. Smith, 96, of Hamilton passed away Fri, July 23. Services were held Tue, July 27, at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

LUND – Lillian Lund, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 24. A Memorial Service will be today at 10 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.

PICTON – A Graveside Service for Dr. Harold D. Picton, 88, will be Sat, July 31, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at Bozeman United Methodist Church at 11 A.M.

WARD – Thomas Ward, 67, of Manhattan passed away Fri, July 23. A public reception will be held Sat, July 31, 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at 541 Pioneer Crossing Blvd. in Manhattan. A private family Graveside Service will take place.

ERICKSON – Marshall Erickson, 90, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 3. A Memorial Service will be Aug 4, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

HUBER – Joseph Huber, 102, of Manhattan passed away Sat, July 24. Services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

