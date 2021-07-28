Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Jul 28, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SMITH – Dorothy J. Smith, 96, of Hamilton passed away Fri, July 23. Services were held Tue, July 27, at Sunset Hills Cemetery.LUND – Lillian Lund, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 24. A Memorial Service will be today at 10 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.PICTON – A Graveside Service for Dr. Harold D. Picton, 88, will be Sat, July 31, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at Bozeman United Methodist Church at 11 A.M. WARD – Thomas Ward, 67, of Manhattan passed away Fri, July 23. A public reception will be held Sat, July 31, 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at 541 Pioneer Crossing Blvd. in Manhattan. A private family Graveside Service will take place.ERICKSON – Marshall Erickson, 90, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 3. A Memorial Service will be Aug 4, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.HUBER – Joseph Huber, 102, of Manhattan passed away Sat, July 24. Services will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Cemetery Military Harold D. Picton Joseph Huber Bozeman Thomas Ward Manhattan Recommended for you