LENSINK — A Combined Memorial Service will be held for Everett & Mary Lensink Fri, July 29, 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church.

MULLEN — A Celebration of Life for Margie and Pierce Mullen will be held July 30, 12:30 P.M. at the Story Mansion.

