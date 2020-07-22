IMBERI – A Graveside Service for Leo Imberi, 74, will be Wednesday, July 22, 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks. A reception to follow at Ron’s Diesel Repair in Three Forks.
OVENELL – Mike Ovenell, 64, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, July 18. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. at Meadow View Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. in the park by Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
MOLENDYK – Kay Molendyk, 87, of Bozeman passed away Friday, July 10. A Memorial Service will be July 31, 11 a.m. at Belgrade United Reformed Church.
KURK – A Celebration of Life for Doug Kurk, 65, will be Aug 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindley Park Pavilion. Masks are encouraged along with social distancing.
