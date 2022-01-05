Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARMSTRONG – A Graveside Service for Harry Armstrong will be Wed, Jan 5, 1:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Military honors will be given. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.comHAWBAKER – Eddie Hawbaker, 90, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.KIRCHHOFF – Maureen Kirchhoff, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Funeral Mass will be Tue, Jan 11, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be in the summer of 2022.MOSS – Alice Moss, 68, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Celebration of Life will be in the summer of 2022.ANDERSEN – Lyle Andersen, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Jan 2. A Private Family Service has taken place. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Patricia Kirk Maureen Kirchhoff Lyle Andersen Cemetery Military Honors Eddie Hawbaker Recommended for you