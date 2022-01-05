Support Local Journalism


ARMSTRONG – A Graveside Service for Harry Armstrong will be Wed, Jan 5, 1:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Military honors will be given. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com

HAWBAKER – Eddie Hawbaker, 90, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.

KIRCHHOFF – Maureen Kirchhoff, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Funeral Mass will be Tue, Jan 11, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be in the summer of 2022.

MOSS – Alice Moss, 68, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Celebration of Life will be in the summer of 2022.

ANDERSEN – Lyle Andersen, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Jan 2. A Private Family Service has taken place.

