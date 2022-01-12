Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEIDENAAR – Dean Weidenaar, 76, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 8. A Funeral Service will be Fri, Jan 14, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Churchill Cemetery. SULLIVAN – Chesa Sullivan, 56, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 10. Services are pending. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean Weidenaar Chesa Sullivan Interment Pass Away Churchill Cemetery Manhattan Bozeman Recommended for you