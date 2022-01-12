Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WEIDENAAR – Dean Weidenaar, 76, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 8. A Funeral Service will be Fri, Jan 14, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Churchill Cemetery.

SULLIVAN – Chesa Sullivan, 56, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 10. Services are pending.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you