UNGERSMA — The Visitation for Rob Ungersma will be Thur, Jan 12, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. The Memorial Service will be Fri, Jan 13, 11 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

CAIN — Timothy “Tim” Cain, 78, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Jan 7. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Jan 14, 11 A.M. at Grace Bible Church.


FRAKER — Dorothy Fraker, 103, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 29. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Jan 14, 11 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

