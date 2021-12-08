Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANS – Wyatt Evans, 17, of Bozeman passed away on Sat, Dec 4. A Memorial Service will be held Sat, Dec 11, at 1 P.M. at the Commons in Bozeman. Please bring your favorite photo of Wyatt to be placed on a memory board for the family.MCGEE – A Celebration of Life for Deborah McGee will be Sat, Dec 11, 2 to 5 P.M. at 775 Moffit Gulch Rd. in Bozeman. HILL – Barbara Hill, 79, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 2. A Graveside Service will be Tue, Dec 14, 11 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Wyatt Evans Barbara Hill Photo Pass Away Deborah Mcgee Memorial Service Recommended for you