COX – A Celebration of Life for Justin Cox will be Sat, Dec 10, 1 to 4 P.M. at the Bozeman American Legion Post #14. PLEASE NOTE TIME CHANGE.

HOLLAND – Allyn “Sonny” Holland, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Dec 3. A Celebration of Life will be Dec 13, 11 A.M. at MSU’s Strand Union Ballrooms.


LINTON — Greg Linton, 51, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Dec 1. Funeral Services will be Sat, Dec 10, 10 A.M. at Redeemer Church.

