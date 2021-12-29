Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Dec 29, 2021 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANDERMOLEN – Harold VanderMolen, 95, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Visitation will be Thur, Dec 30, 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by the Memorial Service at 11 A.M at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.WHITE – A Memorial Service for Carol White will be Fri, Dec 31, 10 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church.GROSSKOPF – A Memorial Service for Laurel Alberda Grosskopf will be Fri, Dec 31, 2 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. MIKKELSON – Hayden “Mick” Mikkelson, 84, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Celebration of Life will be held this spring.HOSKINS – Krysti Hoskins, 27, of Whitefish passed away Dec 26. A Celebration of Life will be Sun, Jan 2, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Thur Mikkelson Christianity Krysti Hoskins Harold Vandermolen Bethel Christian Reformed Church Visitation Recommended for you