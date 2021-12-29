Support Local Journalism


VANDERMOLEN – Harold VanderMolen, 95, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Visitation will be Thur, Dec 30, 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by the Memorial Service at 11 A.M at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

WHITE – A Memorial Service for Carol White will be Fri, Dec 31, 10 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church.

GROSSKOPF – A Memorial Service for Laurel Alberda Grosskopf will be Fri, Dec 31, 2 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

MIKKELSON – Hayden “Mick” Mikkelson, 84, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Celebration of Life will be held this spring.

HOSKINS – Krysti Hoskins, 27, of Whitefish passed away Dec 26. A Celebration of Life will be Sun, Jan 2, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

