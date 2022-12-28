Let the news come to you

ELDER – Paul Elder,82, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 22. At his request, no services are planned.


OLP – Paul Olp, 80, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Dec 23. Services will be announced.

