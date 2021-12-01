Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SIEVERT – A Visitation for Joyce Sievert will be Wed, Dec 1, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Thur, Dec 2, 3 P.M. at Manhattan Bible Church.JENNINGS – A Memorial Service for Deloris Jennings will be Sat, Dec 4, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. HALER – Bradley Haler, 65, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Nov 25. Services will be held in Minnesota. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bradley Haler Memorial Service Thur Visitation Joyce Sievert Pass Away Belgrade Recommended for you