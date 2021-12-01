Support Local Journalism


SIEVERT – A Visitation for Joyce Sievert will be Wed, Dec 1, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Thur, Dec 2, 3 P.M. at Manhattan Bible Church.

JENNINGS – A Memorial Service for Deloris Jennings will be Sat, Dec 4, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HALER – Bradley Haler, 65, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Nov 25. Services will be held in Minnesota.

