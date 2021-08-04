Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HARRISON – Robert “Bob” Ren Harrison, 72, of Bozeman, passed away Mon, Feb 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Aug 7, from 1 to 3 P.M. at the Eagle Mount Pavilion located at 6901 Goldenstein Lane in Bozeman.KINNEY – Barbara Kinney, 76, of Whitehall passed away Fri, July 30. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Aug 7, 1 P.M. at the Whitehall High School, 1 Yellowstone Trail, Whitehall, MT with a reception to follow at the city park.THORNBURG – Ruth Thornburg, 94, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 31. Funeral Mass will be Aug 23, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. SMIT – Fay Smit, 86, of Manhattan passed away Sun, Aug 1. Visitation will be Sat, Aug 7, 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.JOHNSON – Wayne Johnson, 76, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Aug 2. Services will be announced. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Wayne Johnson Celebration Liturgy Christianity Barbara Kinney Whitehall Ruth Thornburg Bethel Christian Reformed Church Recommended for you