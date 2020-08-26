FLIKKEMA – Kenneth Flikkema, 70, of Ennis passed away Friday, August 21. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 9 to 10 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church followed directly by Interment at Churchill Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be at 11 A.M. in the park next to Bethel CRC.
ROSS – A Family Gathering for Thomas Ross, 82, will be August 27, 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. To view live service, go to www.dokkennelson.com.
BARE – Shad Bare, 74, of Bozeman passed away Friday, August 21. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
DROGE – Stanley Droge, 72, of Manhattan passed away Sunday, August 23. Services are pending.
TESS – Helen Tess, 100, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, August 23. Services are pending.
