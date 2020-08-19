MENGEL – Lester Mengel, 93 of Columbus passed away Monday, August 17. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 22, 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman.
MULLIGAN – Colleen Mulligan, 98, of Belgrade passed away Sunday, August 9. Private family services were already held.
DEAN – Kathryn Dean, 76, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, August 15. No services will be held at this time.
LOHMILLER – Robert Lohmiller, 84, of Bozeman passed away Monday, August 17. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
