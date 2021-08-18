Dokken Paid Notice for Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON – Wayne Johnson, 76, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Aug 2. Rosary will be Thur, Aug 19, 5 P.M. and Vigil at 5:30 P.M at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Mass will be Fri, Aug 20, 11 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A Graveside Service will be Sat, Aug 21, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.ROBINSON – Ben Robinson, 61, of Bozeman passed away Fri, June 25. A Celebration of his Life and Memorial Car Show will be Sat, Aug 21, 9 A.M. at The Commons. HOFMAN – Richard Hofman, 66, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Aug 15. Visitation will be Fri, Aug 20, 5 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Aug 21, 3 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.KING – Matilda “Tillie” King, 102, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Sat, Aug 14. At her request, no services will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Ben Robinson Wayne Johnson Christianity Worship Liturgy Richard Hofman Cemetery Matilda King Rosary Recommended for you