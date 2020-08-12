KELLY — An outdoor Memorial Service and burial for Francis Kelly, M.D., will take place on Wednesday, Aug 12, 2 p.m. at the Kelly Ranch, along the Gallatin River. The ranch is exactly two miles south on River Road from the intersection of the Norris Road (Hwy 84) and River Road at the bridge over the Gallatin River.
SHYNE – A Funeral Mass for Norman Shyne, 90, will be Friday, August 14, 1:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Parish. Please remember to bring your masks.
MACKLEY – Bob Mackley, 68, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, August 8. Services will be announced at a later date.
