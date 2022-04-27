Support Local Journalism


HUDSPETH – Chantelle Hudspeth (Cape), 37, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, April 17. A Celebration of Life will be today at 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

