Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Sep 8, 2020

AHRENDES — A Memorial Celebration picnic for Frank Ahrendes, 73, will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 12 at 3115 Candy Lane in Bozeman.