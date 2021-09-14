Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MAKATURA – A Funeral Service for David Makatura will be Thurs, Sept 16, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

BURRELL – A Memorial Mass for Gary Burrell will be held Fri, Sept 17, at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

MANTILA – A Memorial Service for Inge Mantila will be Sat, Sept 18, 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

WAITE – Debra Waite, 68, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Sept 11. Services will be announced.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you