Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAKATURA – A Funeral Service for David Makatura will be Thurs, Sept 16, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.BURRELL – A Memorial Mass for Gary Burrell will be held Fri, Sept 17, at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. MANTILA – A Memorial Service for Inge Mantila will be Sat, Sept 18, 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.WAITE – Debra Waite, 68, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Sept 11. Services will be announced. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Debra Waite Cemetery David Makatura Gary Burrell Inge Mantila Interment Recommended for you