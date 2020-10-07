HALVORSON -Janice Halvorson, 81, of Belgrade passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7 at Dry Creek Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:30 p.m. at The Bridge in Belgrade.
STRICKLER – Ruth Strickler, 92, of Bozeman passed away Friday, October 2. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 7, 6 to 8 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
LAWSON – A joint Graveside Service for Robert and Marjorie Lawson will be Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. To view the live service, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
LEE – Richard “Dick” C. Lee, 80, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, October 3, from complications of Alzheimer’s. A virtual service is pending.
