TENNEY – Linda Tenney, 74, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Oct 2. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Oct 5, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. HIERONYMUS – Lois Hieronymus, 75, of Belgrade passed away Thurs, Sept 2. A Memorial Service will be Oct 7, 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed from the church for those unable to attend in person.