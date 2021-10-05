Support Local Journalism


TENNEY – Linda Tenney, 74, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Oct 2. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Oct 5, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HIERONYMUS – Lois Hieronymus, 75, of Belgrade passed away Thurs, Sept 2. A Memorial Service will be Oct 7, 11:30 A.M. at First Lutheran Church. The service will be livestreamed from the church for those unable to attend in person.

