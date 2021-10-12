Support Local Journalism


KAMPS – A Graveside Service for Lidea Kamps will be Tue, Oct 12, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 12 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

MOSS – Harvey James “Jim” Moss, 75, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Oct 9. Arrangements are pending.

