Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Nov 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRADLEY – A Graveside Service for Raymond Bradley will be Wed, Nov 10, 2 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A Reception will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 P.M. in the Fellowship Hall at Bozeman United Methodist Church.POWERS – Diane Powers, 84, passed away on Fri, Nov. 5, at her home in Bozeman. Graveside Services will be held on Fri, Nov. 12 at 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. PETERSON – A Celebration of Life for Earl Peterson will be held, Fri, Nov. 12, 10 A.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church in Bozeman. A Reception will follow from 12 to 2 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Christianity Graveside Bozeman Sunset Earl Peterson Diane Powers Celebration Recommended for you