WILD – Kelly Wild, 64, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Nov 2. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Nov 12, 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

STERNHAGEN – Eilene Sternhagen, 85, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Nov 5. Services are pending.


COUGHLIN – Matthew Coughlin, 47, of Belgrade passed away Fri, Nov 5. Services will be announced.

