MAKI – A Celebration of Life for Aaron Maki, 42, will be Tuesday, November 17, 12 Noon, at Journey Church.
BOS – A Graveside Service for Gary Bos, 80, will be today at 11 a.m. at Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 Noon, at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
POTTS – Herb Potts, 90, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, October 27. Private Family Services will be held. The service will be webcast on Friday, November. 20 at 11 a.m. at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp7ElE_Uo2Q&feature=youtu.be .
BASTIAN – Donald Bastian 88, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, November 12. Visitation is tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 18, 10 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson followed by interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens on the frontage road.
DORMIRE – Kornelia Dormire, 79, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, November 14. No services are planned at this time.
