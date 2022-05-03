Support Local Journalism


JOHNSON – Sue Johnson, 71, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, May 1. Services will be announced.

DETTMANN – Mack Dettmann, 48, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, April 30. Memorial Services will be May 14, 11 a.m. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.

