JOYNER — A Veteran’s Service will take place on Thursday, May 26, 5 p.m. at 14000 Mountain Top Road in Clarkston-Three Forks with a barbecue to follow.

GREEN – Graveside service for Tobe Green, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Note location change.

