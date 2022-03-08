Support Local Journalism


BODDY — Claudia Boddy, 71, of Bozeman passed away Friday, March 4. A gathering in her memory will be held on Thursday, March 10. Please visit obituary at dokkennelson.com for details.

FEDDES – Nellie Feddes, 91, of Manhattan passed away Saturday, March 5. Services will be announced.

APELAND-DeYOUNG – Eva Apeland-DeYoung, 93, of Bozeman passed away Friday, March 4. Services will be held in Kalispell later this summer.

