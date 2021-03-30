TESELLE – A Memorial Service for Lucille TeSelle, 91, will be Tue, March 30, 1 P.M. at Grace Bible Church. A Private Family interment will be held prior to the service at Meadow View Cemetery. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
WHITEMAN – Janice Whiteman, 60, of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe passed away Wednesday, March 24. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
