MCILHATTAN — Sharon McIlhattan, 79, of Bozeman, passed away Sun, March 19. Services are pending.

BUCKMASTER — William “Bill” Buckmaster, 74, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 16. A Memorial Service will be Mon, March 27, 4:30 P.M. at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.


WINSLOW — Jeff Winslow, 61, of Bozeman passed away on Mon, March 13. A Funeral Service will be held Wed, March 22, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. PLEASE NOTE TIME CORRECTION.

