KIMM – Visitation for Fenna Kimm will be Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church with a Graveside Service to follow at 11 a.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a luncheon in the park beside the church.
MARKS – A Celebration of Life for John Marks, 71, will be Tuesday, June 23, 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Fellowship.
WINJUM – A Funeral Service for Beverly Winjum, 89, will be Thursday, June 25, 2 p.m. at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Belgrade with a reception to follow at Dry Hills Distillery in Four Corners.
MCMURRAY — A Graveside Service for Beverly McMurray will be held on Friday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan. A reception will follow at Grace Bible Church.
REILEY – Linda Rae Reiley, 82, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, June 20. Services are pending
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.