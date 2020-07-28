MOLENDYK – A Memorial Service for Kay Molendyk, 87, will be Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Belgrade United Reformed Church.
MCCUTCHEON – A Gathering to celebrate Tim McCutcheon’s, life, 62, will be Friday, July 31, 2 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Please bring your favorite memory or story to share.
RABEL – Linda Rabel, 74, of Manhattan passed away on Thursday, July 23. An outdoor service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, Aug 1, at 1609 East Hulbert Road.
DELGER – LeRoy Delger, 76, of Bozeman passed away Monday, May 11. A Memorial Service for LeRoy Delger, 76, will be Saturday, Aug 1, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
