ARMSTRONG – A Graveside Service for Harry Armstrong will be Wed, Jan 5, 1:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Military honors will be given.

HAWBAKER – Eddie Hawbaker, 90, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ.

ANDERSEN – Lyle Andersen, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Jan 2. A Private Family Service has taken place.

KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be summer of 2022.

