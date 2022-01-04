Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARMSTRONG – A Graveside Service for Harry Armstrong will be Wed, Jan 5, 1:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Military honors will be given.HAWBAKER – Eddie Hawbaker, 90, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Jan 8, 11 A.M. at Bozeman Church of Christ. ANDERSEN – Lyle Andersen, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Jan 2. A Private Family Service has taken place.KIRK – Patricia “Pat” Kirk, 92, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Dec 30. Services will be summer of 2022. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eddie Hawbaker Bozeman Patricia Kirk Cemetery Military Honors Lyle Andersen Harry Armstrong Recommended for you