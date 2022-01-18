Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SULLIVAN – A Memorial Service Chesa Sullivan will be Fri, Jan 21, 11 A.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.POWELL – Lee Powell, 86, of Three Forks passed away Sat, Jan 15. Visitation will be Sat, Jan 22, 9 A.M. and the Funeral Service will be at 10 A.M. at the Povah Senior Citizens Center. Interment will follow at Fir Ridge Cemetery. WEISKITTEL – A Funeral Service for Lois Weiskittel will be Sat, Jan 22, 2:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Interment Cemetery Lee Powell Chesa Sullivan Lois Weiskittel Visitation Fork Recommended for you