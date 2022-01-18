Support Local Journalism


SULLIVAN – A Memorial Service Chesa Sullivan will be Fri, Jan 21, 11 A.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.

POWELL – Lee Powell, 86, of Three Forks passed away Sat, Jan 15. Visitation will be Sat, Jan 22, 9 A.M. and the Funeral Service will be at 10 A.M. at the Povah Senior Citizens Center. Interment will follow at Fir Ridge Cemetery.

WEISKITTEL – A Funeral Service for Lois Weiskittel will be Sat, Jan 22, 2:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

