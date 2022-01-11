Support Local Journalism


GOVER – A Memorial Service for Audrey Gover will be today at 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

MYERS – Dolores Myers, 86, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 3. Services will be held early this summer.

WETZBARGER – Roland Wetzbarger, 84, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Jan 7. Private Family Services will be held.

WEIDENAAR – Dean Weidenaar, 76, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 8. Services will be announced.

