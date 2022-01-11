Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GOVER – A Memorial Service for Audrey Gover will be today at 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.MYERS – Dolores Myers, 86, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 3. Services will be held early this summer. WETZBARGER – Roland Wetzbarger, 84, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Jan 7. Private Family Services will be held.WEIDENAAR – Dean Weidenaar, 76, of Manhattan passed away Sat, Jan 8. Services will be announced. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean Weidenaar Roland Wetzbarger Dolores Myers Bozeman Service Pass Away Memorial Service Recommended for you