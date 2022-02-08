Support Local Journalism


THOMAS – Colleen Thomas, 71, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Feb 3. A Celebration of Life will be Fri, Feb 11, 3 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will be at MeadowView Cemetery.

PATTERSON – Efton “Keith” Patterson, 78, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Jan 27. A Memorial Service will be Sat, Feb 12, 11 A.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.

