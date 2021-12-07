Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, December 7 , 2021 Dec 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANS – Wyatt Evans, 17, of Bozeman passed away on Sat, Dec 4. A memorial service will be held Sat, Dec 11, at 1 P.M. at the Commons in Bozeman. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wyatt Evans Bozeman Memorial Service Pass Away Commons Notice Recommended for you