VANDER MOLEN – Harold Vander Molen, 95, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Visitation will be Thur, Dec 30, 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by the Memorial Service at 11 A.M at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

