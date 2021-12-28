Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Dec 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VANDER MOLEN – Harold Vander Molen, 95, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Dec 23. A Visitation will be Thur, Dec 30, 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. The Graveside Service will be at 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by the Memorial Service at 11 A.M at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harold Vander Molen Thur Visitation Christianity Bethel Christian Reformed Church Pass Away Graveside Service Memorial Service Recommended for you