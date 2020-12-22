Support Local Journalism


COK – Barbara Cok, 92, of Manhattan passed away Friday, December 11. No public Memorial Service is planned. A Family Interment Service will be held on Wednesday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the Churchill cemetery. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.

SWANK — Deloris “Dolly” Swank, 82, of Bozeman passed away Monday, December 21. Services are pending.

GOOD – James “Jim” Good, 77, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, December 16. Services will be held in spring 2021.

JARRETT – James Jarrett, 79, of Belgrade, passed away Thursday, December 17. Services will be announced.

ANDREWS – LaVerne “Andy” Andrews, 84, of Belgrade, passed away Friday, December 18. Services will be announced.

