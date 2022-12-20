Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

KENT — Connie Kent, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Dec 17. A Celebration of Life will be Dec 28, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.


HANNA – Philip “Randy” Hanna, 65, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Dec 17. Services will be held at a later date.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you