Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Aug 3, 2021

ERICKSON – A Memorial Service for Marshall Erickson, 90, will be Aug 4, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

KINNEY – Barbara Kinney, 76, of Whitehall passed away Fri, July 30. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Aug 7, 1 P.M. at the Whitehall High School, 1 Yellowstone Trail, Whitehall, MT with a reception to follow at the city park.

THORNBURG – Ruth Thornburg, 94, of Bozeman passed away Sat, July 31. Funeral Mass will be Aug 23, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

SMIT – Fay Smit, 86, of Manhattan passed away Sun, Aug 1. Services will be announced.