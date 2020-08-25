FLIKKEMA – Kenneth Flikkema, 70, of Ennis passed away Friday, August 21. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug 25, 6 to 8 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson, and Wednesday, August 26, 9 to 10 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church followed directly by Interment at Churchill Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. in the park next to Bethel CRC. Ken’s service will be webcast live at bethelcrcmt.org
ROSS – A Family Gathering for Thomas Ross, 82, will be August 27, 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. To view live service, go to www.dokkennelson.com.
BARE – Shad Bare, 74, of Bozeman passed away Friday, August 21. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
DROGE – Stanley Droge, 72, of Manhattan passed away Sunday, August 23. Services are pending.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.