Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LADUE – Patricia “Patti” LaDue, 64, of Bozeman passed away Aug 19. A Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

LEE – Wayne Lee, 80, of Big Sky passed away Fri, Aug 19. A Memorial Service will be Sept. 10, 10 A.M. at Big Sky Chapel.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you