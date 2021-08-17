Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOFMAN – Richard Hofman, 66, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Aug 15. Services will be announced. KING – Matilda “Tillie” King, 102, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Sat, Aug 14. At her request, no services will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Hofman Matilda King Pass Away Bozeman Gallatin Gateway Service Notice Recommended for you