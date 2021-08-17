Support Local Journalism


HOFMAN – Richard Hofman, 66, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Aug 15. Services will be announced.

KING – Matilda “Tillie” King, 102, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Sat, Aug 14. At her request, no services will be held.

