YORK – Leah York, 79, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, August 8. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
KELLY — An outdoor Memorial Service and burial for Francis Kelly, M.D., will take place on Wednesday, August 12, 2 p.m. at the Kelly Ranch, along the Gallatin River. The ranch is exactly two miles south on River Road from the intersection of the Norris Road (Hwy 84) and River Road at the bridge over the Gallatin River.
MACKLEY – Bob Mackley, 68, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, Aug 8. Services will be announced at a later date.
