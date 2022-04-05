Support Local Journalism


HARGROVE – Michal Hargrove, 61, of Gallatin Gateway passed away Friday, April 1. Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

BORDER – Robert Border, 92, of Bozeman passed away Monday, April 4. Services are pending.

