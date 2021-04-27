OSEN – A Funeral Service for James “Jim” Osen, 75, will be Wednesday, April 28, 1 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
CATES – John Cates, 77, of Belgrade passed away Friday, April 23. A Celebration of Life will be Saturdat, May 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 57 Lawn Rain Dr. in Bozeman. A private memorial will be held prior.
ANDERSON – Dora Anderson, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, April 25. No services are planned at this time.
