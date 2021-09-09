Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, September 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.BURRELL – Gary Burrell, 80, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 1. A Memorial Mass will be Sept 17, at 12 P.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. KESSLER – Lillian Kessler, 98, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept. 6. A Memorial Service will be Sept 20, at 11 A.M. at First Lutheran Church.SMITH – Camie Smith, 84, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Sept. 6. Private family services will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Gary Burrell Lillian Kessler Cemetery Interment Evelyn Coey Memorial Recommended for you