DUSENBERRY – Margaret Dusenberry, 96, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Sept 25. Visitation will be Sun, Oct 3, 3 to 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Mon, Oct 4, 11:30 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.

CLARK – John Clark, 58, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. A Celebration of Life will be Oct 8, 3 P.M. at 24161 Norris Rd., Bozeman.

