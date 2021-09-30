Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, September 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUSENBERRY – Margaret Dusenberry, 96, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Sept 25. Visitation will be Sun, Oct 3, 3 to 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Memorial Service will be Mon, Oct 4, 11:30 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church. CLARK – John Clark, 58, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. A Celebration of Life will be Oct 8, 3 P.M. at 24161 Norris Rd., Bozeman. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Clark Margaret Dusenberry Pass Away Celebration Notice Bozeman United Methodist Church Bozeman Recommended for you