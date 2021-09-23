Dokken Paid Notice for Thursday, September 23, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELL – A Graveside Service with military honors for Gene Bell will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Sept 25, 11 A.M. at the Marine/Veterans Range on the Half Circle Ranch, 15980 Rocky Mountain Rd, Belgrade.HUGHES – A Graveside Service for William Hughes will be Sept 25, 11 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery.HOPPER – Mary Hopper, 65, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Sept 22. Funeral Mass will be Sat, Sept 25, 1:30 P.M. in the Divine Mercy Academy Gymnasium, 601 W Cameron Ave., Belgrade.MACSWEEN – A Memorial Service for Alistair “Al” MacSween will be held Tue, Sept 28, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. WHEELER — Jacqueline Lee Wheeler, 38, passed away on Saturday, Sept 11, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be held at a later date.HAUGAN – Michael Haugan, 71, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Sept 20. Services are pending.CLARK – John Clark, 58, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. Services are pending. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Belgrade Sport Military John Clark Michael Haugan Mary Hopper Service Memorial Service Military Honors Recommended for you