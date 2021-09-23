Support Local Journalism


BELL – A Graveside Service with military honors for Gene Bell will be Sept 24, 1 P.M. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Sept 25, 11 A.M. at the Marine/Veterans Range on the Half Circle Ranch, 15980 Rocky Mountain Rd, Belgrade.

HUGHES – A Graveside Service for William Hughes will be Sept 25, 11 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery.

HOPPER – Mary Hopper, 65, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Sept 22. Funeral Mass will be Sat, Sept 25, 1:30 P.M. in the Divine Mercy Academy Gymnasium, 601 W Cameron Ave., Belgrade.

MACSWEEN – A Memorial Service for Alistair “Al” MacSween will be held Tue, Sept 28, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

WHEELER — Jacqueline Lee Wheeler, 38, passed away on Saturday, Sept 11, after a long battle with cancer. Services will be held at a later date.

HAUGAN – Michael Haugan, 71, of Belgrade passed away Mon, Sept 20. Services are pending.

CLARK – John Clark, 58, of Bozeman passed away Fri, Sept 17. Services are pending.

